Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Assembly's Team Says Yoon Gave Up on Presidency by Declaring Martial Law

Written: 2025-02-25 19:07:40Updated: 2025-02-25 19:20:11

Assembly's Team Says Yoon Gave Up on Presidency by Declaring Martial Law

Photo : KBS News

The National Assembly's legal team in President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment trial called for Yoon's swift expulsion, arguing that the moment he declared martial law on December 3, he had voluntarily given up on the presidency of the democratic republic.

At the final argument hearing on Tuesday, Lee Kwang-beom, one of the lawyers, said Yoon cannot be given back authority over state affairs.

The lawyer alleged that the president continues to seek the unity of his supporters through lies and exaggeration, adding no one can guarantee that he would not declare a second or third martial law if he were to return to his official duties.

Lee said the president disregarded the opposition, focused on eliminating his political opponents and fell into delusion that the ruling party's defeat in the 2024 general elections was the outcome of election rigging.

He accused Yoon of attempting to create a society where his orders become the Constitution, privatize the nation and reign over the Constitution, stressing such attempt is what is called dictatorship.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >