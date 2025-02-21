Assembly's Team Says Yoon Gave Up on Presidency by Declaring Martial Law

Photo : KBS News

The National Assembly's legal team in President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment trial called for Yoon's swift expulsion, arguing that the moment he declared martial law on December 3, he had voluntarily given up on the presidency of the democratic republic.At the final argument hearing on Tuesday, Lee Kwang-beom, one of the lawyers, said Yoon cannot be given back authority over state affairs.The lawyer alleged that the president continues to seek the unity of his supporters through lies and exaggeration, adding no one can guarantee that he would not declare a second or third martial law if he were to return to his official duties.Lee said the president disregarded the opposition, focused on eliminating his political opponents and fell into delusion that the ruling party's defeat in the 2024 general elections was the outcome of election rigging.He accused Yoon of attempting to create a society where his orders become the Constitution, privatize the nation and reign over the Constitution, stressing such attempt is what is called dictatorship.