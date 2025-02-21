Yoon's Team Claims Dec. 3 Martial Law Inevitable amid Opposition's Violence

Photo : KBS News

President Yoon Suk Yeol's defense team in his impeachment trial claimed that the December 3 martial law was inevitable amid the opposition's violence.Lee Dong-chan, one of the lawyers, said during the final argument hearing on Tuesday that the decree was issued due to the opposition's blocking of state policies, legislative violence and unilateral reduction of the state budget.Asking who exactly had caused a subversion of national constitution and sought insurrection, the lawyer said no one can deny that such crisis prompted by the opposition calls for national emergency.Lee cited Article 66 Clause 2 of the Constitution which states that the president shall have the responsibility and duty to safeguard the independence, territorial integrity and continuity of the state and the Constitution.Kim Kye-lee, another lawyer, mentioned the excessive opposition-led passage of motions to impeach public officials, including former interior minister Lee Sang-min and Korea Communications Commission Chair Lee Jin-sook.Kim also claimed that allegations about an order to arrest politicians and judges during martial law were raised after Yoon's opponents realized that his impeachment may not easily be achieved.