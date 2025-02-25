Teams for Pres. Yoon, Nat'l Assembly Make Their Final Case in Impeachment Trial

Photo : YONHAP News

Teams for President Yoon Suk Yeol and the National Assembly each made their final case during Yoon's impeachment trial on Tuesday.The Assembly's legal team called for Yoon's swift expulsion, arguing that the moment he declared martial law on December 3, he had voluntarily given up on the presidency of the democratic republic.Lee Kwang-beom, one of the lawyers, alleged that Yoon continues to seek the unity of his supporters through lies and exaggeration, adding no one can guarantee that he would not declare a second or third martial law if he were to return to his official duties.Lee Dong-chan, a lawyer on Yoon's team, claimed that the decree was inevitable due to the opposition's blocking of state policies, legislative violence and unilateral reduction of the state budget.Kim Kye-lee, another lawyer, mentioned the excessive opposition-led passage of motions to impeach public officials, including former interior minister Lee Sang-min and Korea Communications Commission Chair Lee Jin-sook.The arguments will be followed by final statements from Jung Chung-rae, chair of the Assembly’s Legislation and Judiciary Committee, and Yoon.The Constitutional Court is widely speculated to make its ruling some time in mid-March.