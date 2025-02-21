Assembly’s Team: Yoon’s Definitions of ‘Fairness,’ ‘Protection of Constitution’ Different from Universal Perception

Photo : KBS

A legal team representing the National Assembly in President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment trial called for his expulsion, expressing hope to see the restoration of "words and views" regarding the Constitution that had been polluted by Yoon.At the final argument hearing on Tuesday, Jang Sun-wook, a lawyer on the Assembly's team, said the president's definition of "fairness," "common sense," and "protection of the Constitution," which he pledged during his presidential campaign and when taking office were different from universal perception.Jang referred to a hot mic incident during Yoon's trip to New York in 2022, after which the presidential office excluded a journalist from the media outlet that reported on the incident from boarding the presidential plane, citing "protection of the Constitution."The lawyer also mentioned Yoon's reference to progressive-minded civic groups and the opposition parties as "anti-state forces" and "communist totalitarianism forces" in his 2023 Liberation Day speech.Jang, in reference to Yoon's public address when declaring martial law, said he had pledged to eradicate his political opponents, when in fact, the core element of the free constitutional order he often talks about is respecting and defending political rivals.