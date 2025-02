Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol said in the closing statement in his impeachment trial that he will seek to amend the Constitution should he return to power.Addressing the Constitutional Court during the eleventh and final hearing, Yoon said that if he is reinstated, he will focus on revising the Constitution and pursuing political reform for the rest of his term.Given the fast-changing state of affairs internationally and the complex global situation, Yoon said if he comes back to the top office he will focus on diplomacy while handing over the authority to address domestic issues to the prime minister.The last time the nation’s Constitution was amended was in 1987.