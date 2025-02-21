Final Hearing Concludes in Yoon’s Impeachment Trial; Ruling Expected in Mid-March

Photo : YONHAP News

The Constitutional Court wrapped up its eleventh and final hearing in President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment trial in connection with the December 3 martial law incident.The court’s acting chief justice, Moon Hyung-bae, announced the conclusion of the final hearing at 10:14 p.m. Tuesday, saying the justices will deliberate before announcing a date to deliver their ruling.In the hearing, which started at 2 p.m. and lasted for about eight hours, the court examined evidence for about 70 minutes before listening to closing arguments from both sides for two hours each.Final statements began at 8:06 p.m. with Jung Chung-rae, the head of the National Assembly’s impeachment panel, arguing that Yoon should be ousted.After a 40-minute statement from Jung, Yoon began his final statement just after 9 p.m. and spoke in his own defense for about 70 minutes.The court is expected to announce its decision on whether to uphold or dismiss Yoon’s impeachment as early as mid-March.