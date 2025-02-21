Yoon’s Final Statement at Impeachment Trial Elicits Divergent Views from Rival Parties

Photo : YONHAP News

Rival parties have issued contrasting reactions to President Yoon Suk Yeol’s statements at the eleventh and final hearing in his impeachment trial at the Constitutional Court.Ruling People Power Party floor leader Kweon Seong-dong said Yoon’s final statement and his legal team’s closing arguments persuasively explained to the public the inevitability and necessity of martial law.Mentioning the president’s announcement that he will seek to amend the Constitution should he return to office, the floor leader said his party will set up a special committee for that purpose.The main opposition Democratic Party, however, strongly criticized Yoon and urged the court to swiftly uphold his impeachment, saying the president consistently lied and made baseless claims at the hearings.The party accused Yoon of blaming others, making excuses, being delusional and lacking remorse for the martial law incident.The minor opposition Rebuilding Korea Party said Yoon admitted to being a tyrant, while the Progressive Party criticized him for not showing any hint of remorse or reflection.