Ruling Parties of N. Korea, Russia Agree to Expand Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling parties of North Korea and Russia have reportedly signed an agreement to expand bilateral cooperation.According to the Russian state news agency TASS, Vladimir Yakushev, a Russian senator and general secretary of the United Russia party, and Ri Hi-yong, secretary of the Central Committee of the North’s Workers’ Party, signed the agreement Tuesday.The report said a high-ranking delegation from the Workers’ Party arrived in Moscow on Monday at the invitation of the largest party in the Russian Federation.Yakushev reportedly told the North Korean delegation that seven years ago, the two parties signed an agreement on exchanges and cooperation, adding that although the world has changed a great deal since then, Russia and North Korea have become closer.The senator then expressed hope that the meeting will be an important step in the development of dialogue between the two parties.He also expressed gratitude for the North’s diplomatic support for Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine.