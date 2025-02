Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s top envoy to Cuba, Lee Ho-yul, has begun his official duties after submitting his credentials to Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel on Tuesday.According to the Cuban foreign ministry, the president was presented with credentials by the ambassadors of seven countries, including South Korea, at his presidential palace in Havana.The Cuban president reportedly told Ambassador Lee that his government will spare no effort to provide all necessary support for the South Korean embassy to carry out its duties successfully.Lee promised to work to strengthen ties between the two nations.South Korea opened its embassy in the Cuban capital city of Havana on January 17, about a year after the two countries forged diplomatic relations.