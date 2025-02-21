Menu Content

US Deputy Defense Secretary Nominee: US Must Curtail N. Korea’s Nuclear, Missile Arsenals

Written: 2025-02-26 09:43:07Updated: 2025-02-26 10:09:36

The nominee for the post of U.S. deputy defense secretary has stressed the need to block the expansion of North Korea’s nuclear and missile arsenals. 

Stephen Feinberg expressed his position Tuesday during a confirmation hearing at the Senate Armed Services Committee, saying North Korea is expanding its “illicit” nuclear weapons program and is intensely focused on improving its ballistic missile and cruise missile programs. 

The nominee stressed that the U.S. must seek to stem the growth of the North’s nuclear and missile arsenals, saying the North poses a clear threat to security on the Korean Peninsula and around the world.

Asked about possible additional steps to improve the defense capabilities of the U.S. and its allies against the North’s nuclear and missile capabilities, Feinberg said it is important to improve the missile defense system, especially for the U.S. mainland. 

The nominee also said North Korea’s long-standing chemical and biological weapons capabilities remain a threat, adding that the recent deployment of North Korean troops to Russia is also a concern.
