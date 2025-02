Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office has expressed support for President Yoon Suk Yeol’s pledge to amend the Constitution, saying it hopes Yoon’s goal will be realized so the country can break free from the shackles of the past and a new era in politics can begin.Yoon’s office conveyed this message in a notice to reporters on Wednesday, saying the president intends to revise the Constitution and delegate his authority to the prime minister to oversee domestic issues.The top office added that its staff will do their best in their respective positions to fulfill their duties.In his final statement at the eleventh and final hearing in his impeachment trial on Tuesday, Yoon said he will focus on revising the Constitution and pursuing political reform for the rest of his term if he returns to power.