N. Korean Leader Visits Military Academy, Stresses Hands-On Experience in Modern Warfare

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un reportedly visited a military academy in Pyongyang on Tuesday and stressed the need to provide soldiers with the practical skills they need for modern warfare.The North’s state Korean Central News Agency reported Wednesday that Kim inspected the Kang Kon Military Academy the previous day, marking his second consecutive day of visits to military training institutions.On Monday, Kim visited the Kim Il Sung University of Politics, emphasizing the “ideology-first” principle and loyalty in building a powerful military.During Tuesday’s visit to the military academy, which trains entry-level commanders for North Korea's armed forces, Kim set forth the task of strengthening practical experience on the battlefield.Kim advocated for military education to ensure that all students learn about the realities of modern warfare, master rapidly advancing weapons technology, and become proficient with combat and technical equipment.He also emphasized the importance of acquiring the leadership skills they need to engage in modern warfare.The remarks come amid concerns that the participation of North Korean troops in the Russia-Ukraine war will allow the North to acquire hands-on experience in modern warfare.