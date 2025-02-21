Menu Content

Politics

Constitutional Court Set to Deliberate on Yoon’s Impeachment

Written: 2025-02-26 11:47:24Updated: 2025-02-26 13:04:42

Constitutional Court Set to Deliberate on Yoon’s Impeachment

Photo : YONHAP News

Starting Wednesday, the Constitutional Court will deliberate on President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment in connection with the December 3 martial law incident. 

The court, which concluded the eleventh and final hearing in the case on Tuesday after three months of trial proceedings, plans to hold deliberations almost every day, excluding holidays and weekends. 

But the justices will review the documents at their homes or offices even on weekends and holidays.

An official at the court said the schedule and location of their deliberations are confidential and will not be made public. 

The judges’ conference rooms will be equipped with anti-eavesdropping devices, with the court checking the devices daily to ensure that they work. 

During deliberations, the judges will discuss points in dispute in the case to decide whether to uphold Yoon’s impeachment or dismiss it. 

The court is expected to announce its decision as early as mid-March.
