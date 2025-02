Photo : YONHAP News

Industry minister Ahn Duk-geun says he will seek to protect South Korean companies from the new U.S. tariffs as much as possible when he meets with key officials in Washington.The minister told reporters of his intentions at Incheon International Airport on Wednesday upon departing for the three-day trip.Ahn’s trip comes as the U.S. plans to impose tariffs on steel, automobiles and semiconductors, which are among South Korea’s key export items.The minister also said the government is examining the situation of the affected local industries through various channels.Ahn said there are aspects that the two governments must negotiate as part of a broad framework so that discussions launched during his visit can continue in the future.He emphasized the need for a bilateral consultative body to create a platform for ongoing negotiations, saying the situation cannot be resolved with a single negotiation.