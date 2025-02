Photo : YONHAP News

The nation’s total fertility rate, or the average number of children born to a woman over her lifetime, witnessed a rebound for the first time in nine years in 2024 but remained in the zero-point-seven range.According to Statistics Korea on Wednesday, the total fertility rate for 2024 stood at zero-point-75, up from zero-point-72 in 2023.Despite the slight increase after eight consecutive years of downward movement, the figure was less than half the average for members of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development(OECD), which stood at one-point-15.South Korea is the only OECD member country to have a total fertility rate below one.