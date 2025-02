Photo : YONHAP News

A businessman who is suspected of paying polling costs on behalf of Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon is at the center of a prosecution raid.Prosecutors investigating allegations surrounding power broker Myung Tae-kyun began a raid Wednesday morning at four locations in Seoul and Jeju with connections to Kim Han-jung, including Kim’s residence and office.Kim is said to be the Seoul mayor’s acquaintance and sponsor.Kim is suspected of paying 33 million won, or some 23-thousand U.S. dollars, in polling costs on behalf of Oh to a polling firm effectively run by Myung at the time of the 2021 Seoul mayoral elections.