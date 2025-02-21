Menu Content

Bybit Offers Reward for Tips on N. Korean Hacking Group Lazarus

Written: 2025-02-26 15:20:47Updated: 2025-02-26 15:30:17

Photo : YONHAP News

The cryptocurrency exchange Bybit, which lost nearly one-point-five billion U.S. dollars’ worth of virtual assets to the North Korean hacking organization Lazarus last week, has set a bounty on the group.

According to the cryptocurrency news outlet CoinDesk, Bybit CEO Ben Zhou announced on social media Tuesday that the company set up a new website tracking Lazarus wallet addresses and is asking for tips that could lead to frozen assets.

Zhou has also offered a bounty of five percent of the frozen funds to reward users for submissions that lead to the recovery of stolen funds.

So far the website has tracked six-thousand-338 wallet addresses linked to the hacking group and has frozen approximately three percent of the stolen assets, or 42-point-three million U.S. dollars.

North Korea’s Lazarus Group was found to be behind a record one-point-46 billion dollar cryptocurrency hacking incident last Friday, leading to a significant drop in cryptocurrency prices.
