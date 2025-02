Photo : KBS News

The presidential office says the swift implementation of demand-based policies has influenced young adults to become parents.You Hye-mi, the senior presidential secretary for low birth rate issues, made the remark Wednesday in response to an announcement from the statistics agency that the number of babies born last year increased by three-point-six percent to 238-thousand-300.You said this year the government will continue to pursue policies that have proven efficient.She said various government agencies will devise a five-year master plan to tackle low birth rates and the aging society, which will take effect next year.To promote births, You said the government is providing special housing and loans for families with newborns as well as parental allowances, in addition to pursuing other policy measures.