Photo : YONHAP News

Chinese Ambassador Dai Bing has commented on the recent rise in anti-China sentiment in South Korea, accusing certain right-wing factions of using the “China card” for political gain.During a press briefing at the Chinese embassy in Seoul on Tuesday, Dai was asked where he stands on anti-China conspiracy theories and rumors that China is interfering in South Korean elections.The envoy said those who say such things represent a very small minority in South Korea and do not speak for the society as a whole.But Dai expressed concern, saying far-right groups have strong “destructive power” and could have a significant impact on Seoul-Beijing relations.He added that if anti-China rallies continue, it will not be helpful for South Korea’s image and will have a negative impact on Chinese tourists.