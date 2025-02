Photo : YONHAP News

A foreign ministerial meeting to discuss defense exports and defense industry cooperation between South Korea and Poland will take place next month.Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul said Wednesday that the government is actively engaging in diplomatic activities to promote defense exports, adding that he will visit Poland in early March.The meeting comes on the back of the Defense Acquisition Program Administration chief’s visit to Poland from January 20 to 21 to assess the progress of major defense cooperation projects.Meanwhile, to deepen economic cooperation with Washington, Minister Cho said Seoul will pursue strategic cooperation on shipbuilding, energy, AI, space and quantum technologies.He also said Seoul will look to create new opportunities by seeking common ground with the new administration in the U.S.