Gov’t to Activate All-Out Response System to Reduce Fine Dust Pollution in March

Photo : YONHAP News

Starting Thursday, the government will activate an “all-out response system” to reduce fine dust pollution as heavy concentrations of the airborne particles are expected in March.The government unveiled the plan Wednesday, saying the system will be in place through March 31.Besides the measures that have been in place since 2019 to manage fine dust levels for the months of December through March, additional measures will take effect during March, when dust levels are particularly high.Between 2015 and 2024, the average level of fine dust stood at 24 micrograms per cubic meter for the month of December, 26-point-one for January, 26 for February and 26-point-eight for March.Up to 28 public coal-fired power plants will suspend operations this year, whereas no more than 15 stop running in a typical year.For roads that encounter heavy traffic, the government will dispatch cleaning vehicles four times a day instead of twice a day as it does currently.