Photo : YONHAP News

Incumbent Korea Football Association(KFA) President and HDC Group Chairman Chung Mong-gyu has won a fourth term as head of the nation’s football governing body.Chung defeated former national football team head coach Huh Jung-moo and former TV commentator Shin Moon-sun in the election on Wednesday and will become the KFA’s 55th president.Chung won 156 out of 182 votes, or 85-point-seven percent of the total, and a runoff vote was deemed unnecessary.If he completes his fourth term as expected, his tenure as KFA president will last 16 years and place him in a tie with former President Chung Mong-joon for longest-serving KFA president.The win comes despite the government’s recommendation for disciplinary action against Chung Mong-gyu for lack of fairness and transparency in management.He has promised he will not seek a fifth term.