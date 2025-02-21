Industry Minister Begins US Trip amid Tariff Pressure from Trump Administration

Photo : YONHAP News

Industry and energy minister Ahn Duk-geun departed for the United States on Wednesday amid intense tariff pressure from the Trump administration.Speaking to reporters prior to his departure, Ahn said he intends to consult with U.S. officials on ways to protect South Korean firms from President Donald Trump’s tariffs.The minister is expected to ask the Trump government to exempt South Korean businesses from the 25 percent tariff on all steel and aluminum imports that the U.S. plans to levy starting next month, as well as from the reciprocal tariffs set to be announced in April.When meeting U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, who previously said South Korean companies that invest one billion U.S. dollars or more will enjoy significant benefits, Ahn will highlight the investments that South Korean firms have already made in the U.S. and the additional investments they plan to make.The minister could bring to the negotiation table Seoul’s energy imports from the U.S., in line with Trump’s push to bolster the fossil fuel industry, as well as a petroleum and gas development project in Alaska and cooperation in shipbuilding.