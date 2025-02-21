Menu Content

FM Cho: Wishes of N. Korean Captives Important in Deciding Transfer to S. Korea

Written: 2025-02-26 18:28:24Updated: 2025-02-26 18:51:41

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul said the wishes of the two North Korean soldiers captured by the Ukrainian military would be important in deciding on their transfer to South Korea.

At a session of the National Assembly's Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee on Wednesday, Cho said the North Koreans should be taken in if they wish to defect, as they are considered South Korean citizens under the country's Constitution.

The minister said decision has yet to be completely made as talks have been under way through various contacts to confirm the North Korean captives' wishes, adding it is expected to gradually become clear.

Cho said Seoul has notified Kyiv of its intent to accept them after confirming that they expressed their wish to defect.

Unification Minister Kim Yung-ho, also attending the session, shared a similar position when asked about preparations for the transfer, saying his ministry is preparing to take them in and to offer protection after confirming what they desire.
