Transport Ministry Suspends Construction, Mandates Safety Checks at Select Sites after Bridge Collapse

Photo : YONHAP News

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport has suspended all construction work at sites using methods similar to those in place at the highway construction site in Anseong, Gyeonggi Province, where a bridge recently collapsed and killed four people.Transport minister Park Sang-woo made the decision Wednesday during a meeting with relevant agencies to discuss countermeasures after the accident at the Sejong-Anseong expressway construction site.The ministry plans to conduct safety checks at the suspended construction sites and allow the work to resume once it is deemed safe.The transport ministry also plans to strengthen safety inspections of bridge construction sites nationwide.Alongside the Korea Expressway Corporation, Hyundai Engineering and Anseong City, the ministry also discussed plans for victim care, medical support for the injured, and funeral assistance for the bereaved families.A bridge collapsed at the Sejong-Anseong expressway construction site on Tuesday, killing four and injuring six others.