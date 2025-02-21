Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Gwangju Man Killed by Police Gunfire after Attacking Officer with Weapon

Written: 2025-02-26 19:06:12Updated: 2025-02-26 19:07:44

Gwangju Man Killed by Police Gunfire after Attacking Officer with Weapon

Photo : YONHAP News

A man who attacked a police officer with a weapon in the southwestern city of Gwangju early Wednesday was killed after the officer opened fire. 

According to the police, the officer in his 50s, was stabbed by the man, also in his 50s, at around 3 a.m., in an alley of Gwangju's Geumnam street.

Three shots were fired while suppressing the man, who was sent to a hospital and later pronounced dead.

The police officer, who suffered stab wounds, is receiving treatment for injuries to the face and elsewhere.

The officers, including the injured officer, were dispatched to the scene after receiving an emergency call by a woman claiming she was being followed by a stranger.

While the man took out the weapon from a paper bag and began the attack when the officers stopped him, the officers reported firing live ammunition after they could not suppress the man with a taser and blank rounds.

The Gwangju police plan to conduct an autopsy and investigate if the circumstances necessitated the use of firearms.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >