Industry Minister: Seoul, Washington Will Find Constructive Alternative on Tariff Issue

Photo : YONHAP News

With the Trump administration set to impose reciprocal tariffs on all U.S. trading partners, South Korean industry minister Ahn Duk-geun has said the two countries can find a constructive alternative.

The minister expressed that view when addressing reporters Wednesday upon arriving at Dulles International Airport, near Washington, for a three-day trip. 

Ahn said that when Seoul and Washington proceed with detailed consultations, the two sides can dispel misunderstandings and produce a constructive alternative to the tariffs.

He added that South Korea has a bilateral free trade agreement(FTA) with the U.S. and that most of the issues, including nontariff barriers, were addressed earlier in an FTA renegotiation process. 

Ahn is the first minister-level official to visit the U.S. since President Donald Trump returned to the White House. 

The U.S. recently announced that it will customize reciprocal tariffs based on trading partners’ duties, nontariff barriers, exchange rate policies,  value-added taxes and other factors.
