S. Korea, US, Japan Condemn N. Korea’s Provocations, Call for Complete Denuclearization

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea, the United States and Japan have condemned North Korea’s provocations and called for its complete denuclearization at a UN conference on disarmament.The representatives of all three nations issued a joint statement Wednesday during the high-level session of the Conference on Disarmament in Geneva.The statement said North Korea continues to develop illegal nuclear and ballistic missile capabilities and expand activities that threaten regional stability and peace.The three nations condemned what it called North Korea’s reckless provocations, including launching an intercontinental ballistic missile in October and an intermediate-range hypersonic ballistic missile last month, calling them violations of UN Security Council resolutions.They also criticized Pyongyang for providing ammunition and ballistic missiles for Russia and sending troops to assist Russia’s war against Ukraine.The three nations urged the North to dismantle its weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs in a complete, verifiable and irreversible manner and to resume denuclearization talks.