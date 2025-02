Photo : YONHAP News

A U.S. congressman has reintroduced a bill calling for a formal end to the Korean War and a binding peace treaty for the Korean Peninsula.Rep. Brad Sherman announced the reintroduction of the Peace on the Korean Peninsula Act at a press conference in front of the Capitol in Washington on Wednesday.The bill calls on the secretary of state to make diplomatic efforts with South and North Korea to achieve a binding peace treaty formally ending the Korean War.It also demands that the secretary of state submit a report to Congress regarding a road map for achieving the goal.In addition, it calls for a review of current U.S. restrictions on travel to North Korea and would require the secretary of state to seek to enter into negotiations with the North to establish liaison offices in their respective capitals.