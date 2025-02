Photo : YONHAP News

The number of suicides in the country hit a 13-year high last year.According to tentative data from Statistics Korea on Wednesday, a total of 14-thousand-439 people died by suicide in 2024, with nearly 40 people taking their own lives each day.The preliminary figure for last year marks a three-point-three percent increase from the previous year.It is the largest increase since 2011, when the figure soared to 15-thousand-906.The country’s suicide rate reached its highest level in eleven years in 2024, with 28-point-three cases per 100-thousand people.In 2023, the government pledged to cut the suicide rate in half within ten years from 25-point-two, the figure recorded in 2022.