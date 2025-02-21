Menu Content

US Official Dismisses Concerns about S. Korea Being Excluded from US-N. Korea Talks

Written: 2025-02-27 10:31:03Updated: 2025-02-27 10:37:14

US Official Dismisses Concerns about S. Korea Being Excluded from US-N. Korea Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

A U.S. State Department official has dismissed concerns that South Korea could be excluded if the United States and North Korea resume dialogue.

Kevin Kim, the U.S. deputy assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific affairs, made the remarks Wednesday while addressing reporters at the South Korean embassy in Seoul.

Asked about the possibility of South Korea being sidelined, Kim said the honest answer is no, adding that the United States has very high expectations for South Korea.

The U.S. official said he has worked on this issue for nearly 20 years and there has been a complete shift in attitude and expectations toward South Korea among senior officials in Washington, whether in the executive branch, the administration, or bipartisan members of Congress.

He added that he is not worried about the level of attention South Korea will receive.

Kim reportedly arrived in South Korea on Sunday and met with senior officials from the foreign ministry to discuss the bilateral alliance and issues related to North Korea.
