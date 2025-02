Photo : YONHAP News

Two Hangang river buses have arrived on the Han River for the first time.The Seoul Metropolitan Government said the two vessels, Hangang Bus 101 and Hangang Bus 102, departed Monday from Sacheon, South Gyeongsang Province, and reached the Han River on Thursday after passing through the South Sea and the Yellow Sea.The city government plans to operate the two river buses on a trial basis, starting in early March, with official operations expected to launch within the first half of the year.Docks for the river bus service will be established at seven locations: Magok, Mangwon, Yeouido, Apgujeong, Oksu, Ttukseom and Jamsil.Once official operations begin, the buses will run every 15 minutes during the morning and evening rush hours and will cost three-thousand won.Measuring nine-and-a-half meters wide and 35 meters long, each river bus can accommodate up to 199 passengers.