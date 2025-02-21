Inter-Korea N. Korea Allows Western Tourists to Visit in Groups for First Time in 5 Years

North Korea has reportedly allowed Western tourists to visit the country in groups for the first time in five years.



According to a report from Radio Free Asia on Thursday, a French national told the media outlet that he visited North Korea as part of a four-night, five-day group tour to the Rason Special Economic Zone, departing from Yanji, China.



The report said the group toured a coastal park in Rason as well as Pipha Island, the Ryongsong Brewery, a deer farm and a local elementary school.



The participants also reportedly watched a taekwondo performance and participated in kimchi making.



Until recently, North Korea did not allow foreign tour groups from countries other than Russia.