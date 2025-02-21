Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Inter-Korea

N. Korea Allows Western Tourists to Visit in Groups for First Time in 5 Years

Written: 2025-02-27 14:36:39Updated: 2025-02-27 14:45:35

North Korea has reportedly allowed Western tourists to visit the country in groups for the first time in five years.

According to a report from Radio Free Asia on Thursday, a French national told the media outlet that he visited North Korea as part of a four-night, five-day group tour to the Rason Special Economic Zone, departing from Yanji, China.

The report said the group toured a coastal park in Rason as well as Pipha Island, the Ryongsong Brewery, a deer farm and a local elementary school.

The participants also reportedly watched a taekwondo performance and participated in kimchi making.

Until recently, North Korea did not allow foreign tour groups from countries other than Russia.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >