Survey Suggests S. Koreans Believe Society Lacks Cultural Diversity

Photo : KBS News

A new survey suggests that South Koreans believe the nation lacks cultural diversity.According to the survey, released Thursday by the culture ministry, the Korea Culture and Tourism Institute and Statistics Korea, South Korea’s score for cultural diversity stood at 50-point-eight points out of 100.The nationwide survey took place between August 27 and September 6 of last year and involved four-thousand-974 adults.The survey is carried out every two years to determine people’s perceptions of cultural diversity.According to the survey, many respondents believe that in five years, the nation’s cultural diversity score will reach nearly 66 points and that a more diverse culture will ease social conflicts, strengthen competitiveness in culture and the arts, and improve quality of life.Thirty-eight-point-one percent of those surveyed said they do not know what cultural diversity means, while some 27 percent said they are well aware of the term.The survey also found that 54 percent of respondents developed stereotypes of or prejudices against certain cultures or groups through media.