The office of acting President Choi Sang-mok said Thursday that it respects the Constitutional Court’s ruling that Choi’s failure to appoint Ma Eun-hyeok as its ninth justice infringes on the rights of the National Assembly.In a phone interview with KBS, Choi’s office also expressed disappointment that the court did not accept the acting president’s argument for not appointing the ninth justice.In regards to the appointment of Ma, the office said it’s difficult to disclose its stance at this time, adding that the acting president will review the details of the ruling and make a decision after considering various factors.Earlier today, the Constitutional Court ruled that acting President Choi’s decision not to appoint Ma to the nine-member bench was an unconstitutional act.However, the Constitutional Court dismissed a request to require Ma’s appointment, saying it has no legal authority to do so.