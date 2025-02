Photo : YONHAP News

National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik has called on acting President Choi Sang-mok to appoint Ma Eun-hyeok as the ninth Constitutional Court justice in accordance with the court’s ruling.During a press conference at the National Assembly on Thursday, Woo reiterated the Constitutional Court’s ruling that Choi’s failure to appoint Ma infringes on the National Assembly’s rights.Woo called on Choi to proceed promptly with the appointment process and fill the remaining vacancy on the Constitutional Court’s nine-member bench.Commenting on President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment trial, the National Assembly speaker said he is awaiting the Constitutional Court’s ruling with a “humble attitude.”Woo stressed that the impeachment trial is not a matter of ideology or political victory, but a means to uphold the rule of law and to protect the Constitution.