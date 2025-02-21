KSOC to Elect Candidate City to Host 2036 Summer Olympics on Friday

Photo : YONHAP News

The Korean Sport and Olympic Committee(KSOC) is expected to elect a candidate city to host the 2036 Summer Olympic Games this week.KSOC delegates will vote Friday at a general meeting to decide between Seoul and the southwestern city of Jeonju, North Jeolla Province.Seoul, which hosted the 1988 Summer Olympics, has campaigned on the legacy of the 1988 Games, which helped South Korea overcome challenges it faced as a developing country reeling from the impact of inter-Korean division.Jeonju, on the other hand, has promoted itself as part of a balanced national development strategy.The winner is expected to submit its 2036 bid to the International Olympic Committee(IOC), along with the KSOC, after a government review.While the candidate city is likely to compete against cities in India, Indonesia and Qatar, the IOC’s Future Host Commission will conduct an assessment and select a preferred candidate before making the final decision at a general assembly.