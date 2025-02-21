Bobsleigh Olympic Silver Medalist Won Yun-jong Named S. Korea's Candidate for IOC Athletes' Commission

Photo : YONHAP News

Won Yun-jong, a silver medalist in four-man bobsleigh at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics, was selected as the country's final candidate to join the International Olympic Committee(IOC) Athletes' Commission.The Korean Sport and Olympic Committee(KSOC) announced on Thursday that Won was chosen as the candidate for the Athletes' Commission election set to be held during the 2026 Milano Cortina Games.The 39-year-old three-time Olympian, who won Asia's first Olympic medal in bobsleigh, has served on the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation's(IBSF) Athletes Committee.New members to the IOC Athletes' Commission are elected by athletes during the Olympics to serve as "sports diplomats" advocating for the athletes within the IOC.The KSOC plans to submit documents for Won's candidacy to the IOC before the deadline on March 14, after which the IOC is expected to announce the final candidates in the 2026 election during the second half of this year.