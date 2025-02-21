Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Nat’l Assembly Passes Myung Tae-kyun Special Counsel Probe Bill

Written: 2025-02-27 18:40:38Updated: 2025-02-27 18:47:00

Nat’l Assembly Passes Myung Tae-kyun Special Counsel Probe Bill

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The opposition-strong parliament approved a bill mandating a special counsel investigation into allegations of election interference and influence-peddling by self-proclaimed power broker Myung Tae-kyun. The ruling party says the bill aims to destroy the conservative party. 
Choi You Sun reports.

Report: A bill authorizing the appointment of a special prosecutor to probe self-proclaimed power broker Myung Tae-kyun's alleged election interference and influence-peddling passed parliament Thursday, with 182 of the 274 lawmakers in attendance voting in favor and 91 against, while one abstained.

The bill was jointly proposed by the nation's six opposition parties, including the main opposition Democratic Party(DP).

The bill seeks to have an independent counsel look into allegations that Myung, President Yoon Suk Yeol and first lady Kim Keon-hee were involved in illegal, fake polls used during the ruling party's candidate nomination process before the 20th presidential election.

The special counsel would also investigate suspicions that Myung was involved in illegal, fake polls before the local elections and by-elections in 2022 and the general elections last year, and suspicions that favors were given in exchange for nominations.

In addition, the special counsel would look into whether Myung and Kim played a role in major government policy decisions, including the selection of a site for a national industrial complex.

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) decided to vote against the bill as a bloc, saying its aim is to destroy the conservative party.

In a debate prior to the vote, a ruling party lawmaker said the bill would make it possible to investigate all their lawmakers and all the party’s moves ahead of the general elections.

The main opposition argued that the ruling party is against the special counsel bill because it had committed crimes.
Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >