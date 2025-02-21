Nat’l Assembly Passes Myung Tae-kyun Special Counsel Probe Bill

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The opposition-strong parliament approved a bill mandating a special counsel investigation into allegations of election interference and influence-peddling by self-proclaimed power broker Myung Tae-kyun. The ruling party says the bill aims to destroy the conservative party.Choi You Sun reports.Report: A bill authorizing the appointment of a special prosecutor to probe self-proclaimed power broker Myung Tae-kyun's alleged election interference and influence-peddling passed parliament Thursday, with 182 of the 274 lawmakers in attendance voting in favor and 91 against, while one abstained.The bill was jointly proposed by the nation's six opposition parties, including the main opposition Democratic Party(DP).The bill seeks to have an independent counsel look into allegations that Myung, President Yoon Suk Yeol and first lady Kim Keon-hee were involved in illegal, fake polls used during the ruling party's candidate nomination process before the 20th presidential election.The special counsel would also investigate suspicions that Myung was involved in illegal, fake polls before the local elections and by-elections in 2022 and the general elections last year, and suspicions that favors were given in exchange for nominations.In addition, the special counsel would look into whether Myung and Kim played a role in major government policy decisions, including the selection of a site for a national industrial complex.The ruling People Power Party(PPP) decided to vote against the bill as a bloc, saying its aim is to destroy the conservative party.In a debate prior to the vote, a ruling party lawmaker said the bill would make it possible to investigate all their lawmakers and all the party’s moves ahead of the general elections.The main opposition argued that the ruling party is against the special counsel bill because it had committed crimes.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.