3 Energy Bills on Promoting Energy Supply for Cutting-Edge Industries Pass National Assembly

Written: 2025-02-27 18:43:58Updated: 2025-02-27 18:58:10

Photo : YONHAP News

A package of three energy-related bills on promoting supply of energy for cutting-edge industries passed the National Assembly.

The three bills approved on Thursday include one on expanding the national electrical grid, a second concerning management of high-level radioactive waste, and another aimed at laying grounds for development of offshore wind power.

The electrical grid bill outlines the basis to establish a basic plan for the national power grid and formation of a related committee, providing state support to expand the transmission line to accelerate power production.

The radioactive waste management bill stipulates the basis for establishment of facilities to permanently dispose of high-risk waste from nuclear power plants, like spent fuel.

The wind power bill will simplify the government's licensing process for state wind power initiatives in order to expand energy supply.

While the power grid and radioactive waste bills will take effect six months after their promulgation, the wind power bill will be enforced one year later.
