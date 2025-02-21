Gov't Aims to Reduce Construction Site Falls

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will take measures in an aim to reduce construction site falls by ten percent each year.The land ministry said on Thursday that the campaign to reduce falls, which take up more than half the deaths at construction sites, will be enforced by a task force also involving the labor ministry and the Construction Association of Korea.The plan was announced in the aftermath of a bridge collapse at a highway construction site in Anseong, Gyeonggi Province, earlier this week, which killed four people and injured six others.The task force will seek to improve design and construction standards involving work deemed to be at high risk, and revise safety and health regulations in line with technological development.Fines will be imposed when the builder in a small-sized project that includes high-risk work fails to establish a safety management plan.The government will push to resume disclosing a list of builders that have reported on-site deaths since such move was suspended in the fourth quarter of 2023 due to questions over legal grounds.Such accidents will also be considered during safety management assessments that are reflected in the construction capacity evaluations of builders and management evaluations of public institutions.