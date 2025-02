Photo : YONHAP News

The agriculture ministry is working toward stronger animal protection laws in 2027.On Thursday the ministry announced its third Comprehensive Plan for Animal Welfare, which includes provisions to strengthen penalties for animal abuse.Under proposed updates to the legislation, it would be possible to impose a ban on owning or keeping animals upon conviction.Abandoning an animal could result in a fine of up to five million won, or over three-thousand-400 U.S. dollars, instead of the current three million won.Details of the plan will depend on the outcome of consultations with the justice ministry, the Supreme Court Administration, local governments and experts.