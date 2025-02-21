Gov't to Probe Whether ChatGPT Violated Law in Service, Cancellation Restrictions against Paid Users

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will look into whether ChatGPT's service and cancellation restrictions imposed on paid users have violated the country's legal system.The Korea Communications Commission(KCC) said on Thursday that it has launched an investigation into alleged violation of the Telecommunications Business Act by OpenAI's ChatGPT'.The probe will focus on whether the generative artificial intelligence(AI) chatbot sufficiently explains its daily service restriction policy to paid users, seeks their consent, and provides information on cancellation and refund policies.If the nation's watchdog confirms legal violation, it could issue an administrative order or impose a penalty amounting to as much as tens of billions of won.Last October, the KCC announced an intent to impose fines totaling 47-point-five billion won, or around 33 million U.S. dollars against Google, and 20-point-five billion won against Apple over their policy to require users to make payment through their mobile apps.