Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has reportedly launched strategic cruise missiles in a drill overseen by national leader Kim Jong-un.The North’s state Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) said Friday that the drill took place Wednesday in western waters.The missiles reportedly hit their targets after flying for about 130 minutes along elliptical routes.Expressing satisfaction with the test results, Kim reportedly said powerful striking ability guarantees perfect deterrence and defense capabilities.Kim also said it is the mission and duty of the North’s nuclear armed forces to permanently defend the nation’s sovereignty and security with its reliable nuclear shield.The KCNA said the test was designed to demonstrate readiness and warn enemies, who he said are seriously threatening the country’s security and escalating the confrontational environment.