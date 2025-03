Photo : YONHAP News

Acting president and finance minister Choi Sang-mok has asked the United States to consider South Korea’s contributions to the U.S. economy as Washington is set to impose a new set of tariffs.The finance ministry said Choi addressed his request to U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in a video-linked meeting Friday morning.It is the first time the finance chiefs of the two nations have held talks since the launch of the new Trump administration.Choi and Bessent reportedly exchanged opinions on pending issues, including the new U.S. tariffs, exchange rate policies and South Korea’s U.S. investment plans.The acting president asked the commerce secretary to consider South Korea’s contributions to the U.S. economy when deciding the new tariffs and other U.S. trade policies.Choi also stressed the importance of close cooperation between Seoul and Washington, as well as trilateral cooperation with Japan.