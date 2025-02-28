Parliamentary Committee Files Complaints against Yoon, 9 Others

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly’s special committee in charge of the parliamentary investigation into the December 3 martial law affair wrapped up its operations after two months and has decided to file complaints against President Yoon Suk Yeol and nine others.The committee convened a full session at the National Assembly on Friday and adopted an outcome report and motions to file the complaints.In the face of strong protests from the ruling People Power Party, the committee voted to lodge complaints against seven figures for failing to appear before the committee and refusing to comply with orders to appear before the committee.Among the seven are the president, former defense minister Kim Yong-hyun, former Defense Counterintelligence Command chief Yeo In-hyung and two former heads of the Defense Intelligence Command, Noh Sang-won and Moon Sang-ho.The committee also filed perjury complaints against Cho Tae-yong, the director of the National Intelligence Service; Kim Sung-hoon, the acting chief of the Presidential Security Service; and Kim Hyun-tae, the commander of the 707th Special Mission Group.