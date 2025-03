Photo : YONHAP News

The government has received a bill from the National Assembly concerning the appointment of a special prosecutor to investigate election interference and influence-peddling allegations against power broker Myung Tae-kyun.According to the Ministry of Government Legislation, the bill, which the opposition-dominated parliament passed Thursday, was transferred to the government Friday morning.The bill must either be promulgated or vetoed within 15 days, meaning March 15 is the deadline for handling it.The ruling People Power Party has decided to recommend that acting President Choi Sang-mok veto the bill.If it is promulgated and becomes law, an independent counsel will look into allegations that Myung, President Yoon Suk Yeol and first lady Kim Keon-hee were involved in illegal, fake polls used during the ruling party’s candidate nomination process before the 20th presidential election.