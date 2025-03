Photo : KBS

The ruling party and various opposition parties are set to attend or hold large-scale rallies on Saturday, when the nation marks Independence Movement Day.The ruling People Power Party said Friday that many of its lawmakers are set to attend March 1 rallies opposing President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment.They include a rally in Yeouido organized by the conservative Christian organization Save Korea, and one in Gwanghwamun organized by far-right pastor Jeon Kwang-hoon.The main opposition Democratic Party and four other opposition parties are planning a March 1 rally Saturday in Anguk-dong, Jongno District.The heads of all five parties are set to criticize the December 3 martial law incident and demand Yoon’s ouster.The Constitutional Court may issue a verdict in Yoon’s impeachment trial as early as mid-March.