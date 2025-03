Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean won zoomed past the one-thousand-460 mark against the U.S. dollar on Friday during trading, for the first time in roughly a month.The local currency weakened 17-point-seven won against the greenback from Thursday and stood at one-thousand-460-point-seven won as of 1:45 p.m. Friday.The won-dollar rate opened at one-thousand-451 won per dollar, or eight won stronger than the previous session, but was one-thousand-462-point-one won per dollar at 11:59 a.m.With U.S. President Donald Trump continually announcing plans to impose tariffs, risk aversion prevailed in the foreign exchange market.Trump announced on Thursday that his 25 percent tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada will go into effect Tuesday as scheduled, saying fentanyl inflows from the two countries remain high.He also said duties of ten percent on all imports from China will go into effect Tuesday.