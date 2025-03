Photo : YONHAP News

The prosecution has indicted nine military and police officials in connection with the December 3 martial law incident.Prosecutors investigating the case said Friday that the nine were indicted without physical detention on charges of abusing their authority, carrying out essential tasks during an insurrection, and interfering with the exercise of another’s rights.Among those indicted are Kim Hyun-tae, the commander of the 707th Special Mission Group, and Mok Hyun-tae, former head of the National Assembly Police Guards.All nine are accused of infiltrating the National Assembly, blocking access to the Assembly, and operating units to arrest lawmakers on December 3.They are also accused of forcing their way into the National Election Commission that night and arresting some of its personnel.